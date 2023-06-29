Monaky is coming with a new strain of Afrobeats [Pulse Interview]

Since making his professional debut in 2021 with 'The Goat', Monaky's music has captured the attention of listeners who are dazzled not only by the soothing richness of his baritone but also by his captivating storytelling.

His second single 'The Suitor' holds up Monaky's ability to deliver impressive imagery through his words while evoking the required accompanying feelings through his vocals and melody.

After showcasing his unique style of music and lending his talent to a few of his industry associates, Monaky would take 2022 off while his fans continuously requested new music.

The sensational talent is now back a year later with the result of his time away from the scene. His debut album he calls 'Patient Zero' and with which he intends to bring a strain of Afrobeats.

In this Pulse interview, Monaky shares his journey into music, his struggles as an upcoming artist, and his incoming debut album.

Like many musicians, Monaky's love for music was discovered at a very young age. Music was part of his upbringing in Edo State where he grew up listening to Reggae, Highlife, and Fela's Afrobeat.

"I have been making music all my life from Primary school to secondary school down to my university days. I grew up listening to Fela, Bob Marley, and Lucky Dube because those are the types of music that was popular back then and my father used to play them."

When Monaky would start his professional career, he would start out rapping and he ascribes this to the strong influence of Hip Hop during his teenage years when he was an avid follower of rap superstars like Jarule, DMX, and Jay Z.

These influences would come together to shape his style as his music carries a notable blend of Afrobeat, Hip Hop, and Afropop.

"I was a big fan of Hip Hop and I used to be a rapper. Hip Hop had a big impact on my music before I started listening to Plantashun Boiz and 2Baba."

Monaky's Afrobeat influence markedly exists in his vocal texture and technique which is not missing on listeners and which invariably earned him the nickname "Fela Boi".

"I am strongly influenced by Baba Fela and this shows in my music. This even made my fans give me the name "Fela Boi" because I remind them of Fela."

Monaky's debut album is coming almost four years since he announced himself on the scene. He took 2022 off to work on his project and while his fans demanded new music Monaky wanted to take his time to deliver a body of work that will speak for itself.

"I have been working and it has all been towards this new album. I know my fans have been asking for new music and I'm the type of person that likes to show results so I decided that the best way to do that is by putting out an album."

"It's time to give them," Monaky says about his upcoming album he calls 'Patient Zero' which is due for release on June 30, 2023.

Pulse Nigeria

According to Monaky, he elected to call the project 'Patient Zero' because he's coming up with a sound never before seen in Afrobeats.

"My album is a unique one and the sound is different from other sounds out there that's why I choose to call my album 'Patient Zero' ".

On the content of his project, Monaky describes it as the documentation of the average Nigerian experience. Across the 11 tracks on the album, he puts together the everyday realities of the average Nigerian and the song paints a picture of survival, hope, love, struggle, and the ever-present "YOLO" mindset.

"My type of music is storytelling," Monaky says on the dominant style and thematic occupation on 'Patient Zero' "I like to paint different pictures and my album tells the story of the everyday average Nigerian from the daily struggles, to enjoyment, to hope, and survival."

Monaky has taken his time before putting out his debut project and this delay is due to his meticulous approach to his music. Monaky shares that he likes to take his time with his music and although he has faced several challenges as an independent artist, he prides himself on using his gift to entertain the world while the pecuniary gains remain secondary.

"The music industry is very capital intensive so at some point, I had to take a break from music so I can hustle and gather resources to push my music. I like to take my time in putting out music. I don't like to rush so I only put out music when I'm ready."

In an Afrobeats market witnessing a major shift with the entrance of Asake who came from relative obscurity to superstardom, Monaky's abilities have resonated with listeners who are taken by the uniqueness of his sound and he's inspired by Asake and Seyi Vibez rocketing to mainstream fame.

"I'm very happy about Asake and Seyi Vibez because this shows that everyone has a chance to be heard."

Monaky intends to impact the mainstream through the reintroduction of storytelling and rich genre fusion through 'Patient Zero'.

"I want to bring back storytelling and take my music to a larger audience," Monaky says on his ambitions with his debut album.

"I have put in the work and I know the album will do very well and cross borders," he shares about what he thinks his album can achieve.

