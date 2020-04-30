Woli Arole, who has dominated the online and comedy space in Nigeria for some time, has now taken over the host and presenting space like fish in the water with his live show called "The Chat Room with Woli Arole" which started on April 8, 2020.

With the sole purpose of discussing life changing topics in the most enlightening and comical ways, this show has afforded him the opportunity of interviewing amazing guests from all walks of life in their most natural and holistic state.

"The Chat Room with Woli Arole" has featured guests spanning from the entertainment, Sport, Art, Political, Religious, Business and Marketing sectors, among them is the wave makers such as former Super Eagles and current Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, Adedimeji Lateef, the current Airtel brand ambassador, whose acting skills have made him brand favorite across the country, and Pamilerin who is operating on the highest level when it comes to online marketing in Nigeria.

Moving on to Sheik Jamiu Ami-Olohun, the islamic scholar with wealth of knowledge, touching two of the most intellectually sound musical artists in Nigeria, Vector The Viper and Timi Dakolo. Woli Arole has also been able to attract Isaac Oyedepo and Leke Adeboye, sons of great men of God ( Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor E.A Adeboye) who are respectively doing exploits in their own ways.

Also, great women such as Olufunke Bucknor, CEO Zapphaire Event, one of the largest event planning company in Nigeria, Tosin Ajibade CEO, Olorisupergal, a major powerhouse in online media and pastor Mrs Nike Adeyemi, an extraordinary female minister and wife of renowned man of God, pastor Sam Adeyemi have also been featured on The Chat Room with Woli Arole.

Most recently Laolu Ink who has made face painting popular in the world by working with the likes of Beyoncé , Serena Williams and some of the greatest entertainers on the planet also came on the show.

His ability to make his guests speak to the facts and truths of their various fields in most dynamic of ways, has made the show unique. In addition to his growing list of high caliber guests and most importantly Woli Arole’s precedence to always improve if given the room, we can expect that the show will attract captain’s of industries , kings and world leaders in the nearest future.