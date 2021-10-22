RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for Biodun Stephen's 'Progressive Tailors Club'

The political satire launches in cinemas on October 29, 2021.

An official trailer for Anthill productions' 'Progressive Tailors Club' is finally here! The trailer trailer debuts ahead of its anticipated theatrical release slated for the last week in October.

Directed by Biodun Stephen ('Breaded Life'), the satire is set on community politics and follows the story of an association of tailors.

The official synopsis reads: "Members of the Progressive Tailor’s Club gather for a meeting to elect their new leader. However, when a longstanding, trusted executive is eliminated for corruption, it comes down to a choice between the old, the new and the ridiculous."

'Progressive Tailors Club' stars an ensemble cast including Femi Adebayo Salami, Jaiye Kuti, Rachel Oniga, Uzor Arukwe, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Beverly Osu and Blessing Jessica Obasi.

The movie is produced by Victoria Akujobi and executive produced by Niyi Akinmolayan.

