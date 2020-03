Toyin Abraham is bringing back her comedy franchise come April 3, 2020 and the excitement is spreading like wild fire.

The trailer is just as fun as the producers promised with celebrity appearances including Davido, Peruzzi, Big Brother Naija winner Mercy Eke among others.

'Fate of Alakada' continues the hilarious journey of Yetunde ( Toyin Abraham). The story is co-written by Moshood Yakubu Olawale and Ozioma Ogbaji .

Watch the trailer: