Toni Tones will play lead in Wande Thomas' series 'Spiraling'

The producers of the show, Isoken Ogiemwonyi and Wande Thomas confirmed this in press release with BellaNaija. Wande Thomas, who wrote the script and will direct, said that he has long admired the actress and is thrilled to be working with her on the project.

"It was always Toni. I had her in mind when I was writing and I’m truly thrilled to be working with such an incredible actress," he said. "Toni’s work demonstrates a dedication to nuanced portrayals of complex, flawed, women on the big screen," he added. On Instagram, Thomas shared cuts showing Tones on the set of the show.

Pulse Nigeria

Isoken Ogiemwonyi, the other producer of the series, shared earlier on that the casting selections played a crucial role in the story development and as such the choice of Tones as the lead actress was no different.

Tones joins the list of cast that includes Seun Ajayi, Folu Storms, Mathilda Akatugba and Ric Hassani. Spiraling explores the theme of the human psyche. It follows the life of a tech entrepreneur with a dark secret and the choices she faces on the road to redemption.