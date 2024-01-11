ADVERTISEMENT
Folu Storms to star alongside Seun Ajayi in new series 'Spiraling'

Faith Oloruntoyin

She is the second cast that has been announced so-far.

Folu Storms has joined the cast for the upcoming 'Spiraling' series
Folu Storms has joined the cast for the upcoming 'Spiraling' series

Known for her thrilling role in the popular Showmax original Crime and Justice Lagos, Storms will star alongside Seun Ajayi, who was announced as a cast earlier this week.

In a statement to BellaNaija, the director, Wande Thomas said that he wanted to cast an actress that will be more active and less reactive. “It’s a very substantial role...Not just reactive, but active,” Thomas said. "We wanted a cast that would elevate the material and bring nuanced performances. Folu Storms is a rising star — and an incredible choice for one of our leads,” he added.

Though Thomas wrote the screenplay, in developing the story, he worked alongside Isoken Ogiemwonyi who is also a producer on the project.

"In developing this story with Wande, casting played a crucial role in our process. We reviewed at least a 100 tapes. Our casting director, Daphne Akatugba, brought us some truly remarkable finds. One of those finds, is Storms," Ogiemwonyi said.

"Daphne’s ability to spot talent, particularly emerging talent, is unparalleled in my experience...She can be very persistent about the talent she believes in. She got us to make some unexpected but very exciting choices. I think the team has assembled a great cast," Ogiemwonyi continued.

Spiraling explores the theme of the human psyche, following the life of a tech entrepreneur entangled in the complexities of her creation.

According to Thomas, the series will be “rooted in the human psyche and how we react under pressure.”

Faith Oloruntoyin

