RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

The world tagged 'Anikulapo' a masterpiece - Kunle Afolayan reacts to Oscars snub

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Afolayan directed title was one of the three contending films for Nigeria's 2023 Oscars submission.

Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/@kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan [Instagram/@kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan has finally reacted to NOSC's (Nigerian Official Selection Committee) predominantly nil vote resulting in no Oscars submission for the second year in a row.

Recommended articles

The filmmaker, whose latest film Anikulapo emerged one of top contending entries this year, took to his Twitter handle on Monday with his first reaction to the committee's September verdict.

"I am so pleased and delighted that the whole world have decided to tagged ANIKULAPO film “a masterpiece “ even though the Nigeria Oscar selection committee think it's not worth submitting for the Oscars Will keep making doing my own thing," Afolayan wrote.

Last month, NOSC announced that three non-English language emerged tops but all failed to satisfactorily meet the criteria for the Academy's International Feature Film category. The 15-member committee reached 8-5-1-1 votes with the majority voting for no film.

Since the announcement, at least two members of the committee have announced their resignation. Revered film director Mildred Okwo first took to her social handles last Thursday confirming her resignation while sharing that she hoped to serve the industry in other ways.

"This is my last year working on the @officialnosc Committee. I am proud of those in the Nigerian film space working hard to make films good enough to travel the world & to make it to the @TheAcademy foreign language category competition. We will win this award some day soon," Okwo tweeted.

Veteran journalist and film critic Shaibu Husseini followed closely with a tweet.

"I have formally notified the Chairperson of the @officialnosc of my resignation as a member of the Nigerian Official Selection Committee For the @TheAcademy awards IFF submission. I wish the other members of the committee well in their quest to serve the film industry well."

Meanwhile, Afolayan's epic launched to rave reviews on Netflix on October 1. The Kunle Remi led film is the third Netflix and KAP studios collaboration following Swallow and A Naija Christmas. movies

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

The world tagged 'Anikulapo' a masterpiece - Kunle Afolayan reacts to Oscars snub

The world tagged 'Anikulapo' a masterpiece - Kunle Afolayan reacts to Oscars snub

Accelerate Plus set to release new exclusive Medical Dramedy “Clinically Speaking celebrating the healthcare professionals

Accelerate Plus set to release new exclusive Medical Dramedy “Clinically Speaking” celebrating the healthcare professionals

Burna Boy, 2Baba, and Teni set to be conferred National Awards by President Buhari

Burna Boy, 2Baba, and Teni set to be conferred National Awards by President Buhari

American music icon Diddy and Nigeria's Niniola set to collaborate for new single

American music icon Diddy and Nigeria's Niniola set to collaborate for new single

BNXN drops snippet for unreleased song

BNXN drops snippet for unreleased song

BBNaija 7 finale: Phyna emerges winner of the Level Up season

BBNaija 7 finale: Phyna emerges winner of the Level Up season

M.I Abaga, Falz, and Pheelz perform at BBN S7 finale

M.I Abaga, Falz, and Pheelz perform at BBN S7 finale

Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians dropping music albums in October

Black Sherif, Shatta Wale and other Ghanaian musicians dropping music albums in October

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for BBNaija Level Up finale [Instagram/ebuka]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]

'Anikulapo' is Kunle Afolayan's peace offering [Pulse Movie Review]

Sheggz and Tomi Olusemo [Instagram/allthingstinspo]

BBNaija 7: You’ve been TV gold - Sheggz sister raves following eviction

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments