Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, says making her new film, 'The Legend Of Inikpi', scared her because of how different it is.

She said this at the premiere of the film which took place at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

The premiere was attended by the actress' friends, fellow celebrities and family members.

The red carpet, which kicked off around 6 pm, saw some of Nollywood's favourites come out to celebrate one of their own. Mercy Johnson showed up at the red carpet with a gold-laced dress and her cute belly bump.

The event, which took place at the Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki on Sunday, January 19, 2020, was attended by friends, celebrities and family members of the Nollywood star [PULSE]

On hand to support the actress was her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, and their kids.

The roll call of celebrities who turned up for the premiere include Yvonne Jegede, Paul Obazele, Deyemi Okanlawon, AY Makun, Denrele, Thelma of BBNaija fame, popular OAP, Lolo, and Nancy Ameh, who plays Inikpi in the film.

Speaking after the screening of the film, Johnson-Okojie said she was inspired to do something different from what is common in Nollywood these days.

She said, "Making this movie, when I chose an epic story, I was extremely scared because usually with us here, we like it flashy and we like comedy.

"My manager said, 'You should have done a comedy, everybody thinks you're funny.'

"And I said, 'No. I want to tell our stories. I want to do something different.'

"And I'm so grateful that this came out well."

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, at the film premiere [PULSE]

She went on to give special thanks to the deputy governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, for his immense support towards the actualisation of the film.

AY Makun at the premiere of 'The Legend Of Inikpi'

Paul Obazele, one of the lead characters in 'The Legend Of Inikpi', at the film premiere [PULSE]

Obazele, who starred in the film, called on Nigerian filmmakers to tell Nigerian stories so that those stories are not distorted by foreign storytellers.

"It is exciting to do your own film - for us, by us. There's nobody that can tell your story better than you.

"It is only us that can tell the world how beautiful we are and how wonderful our culture is.

"So, I beg us, let us support what we do for us, by us," he said.

Popular OAP, Lolo, at the premiere of the 'The Legend of Inikpi' [PULSE]

Reality TV star and former housemate at the recently concluded edition of Big Brother Naija, Thelma, at the film premiere [PULSE]

The head of business unit for independent films at Silverbird Film Distribution, Deyemi Okanlawon, commended Johnson-Okojie for telling an authentic Nigerian story with The Legend of Inikpi.

"When we saw this movie, we just knew we had to back it. It's not every time you find filmmakers who take a chance to actually tell our stories.

"We have a story that's authentic to us," he said.

Jegede, who also spoke after the screening, encouraged everyone present to invite their friends to watch the film when it starts showing in cinemas across the nation from Friday, January 24, 2020.