Gabe Gabriel's new gay romantic comedy, 'No Hiding Here' is coming to Showmax on February 18, 2021.

Set in a small town in South Africa, the Showmax Original romcom written and directed by Gabe Gabriel follows the story of a gay drama teacher who accidently plays a gay porn video at his school's biggest event.

The outrage from the community forces he and his closeted celebrity guest to go into hiding for the weekend to quell the scandal.

'No Hiding Here' stars Earl Gregory and David Viviers in leads roles with Tiffany Barbuzano, Antoinette Kelleman and Phumzile Sitole in supporting roles.

Watch the trailer: