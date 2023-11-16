Showmax set to release first Nigerian Original feature 'School Run'

Known for its track record of setting trends with Originals, the streaming platform is ramping up its content slate across the continent starting this December.

The lineup includes the forementioned Nigerian Original feature; Trompoppie, a murder mystery series set in the competitive world of high school drum majorettes; a Nigerian legal drama Agu; and a reality series called Sports Wives.

Showmax is also adding its first 2D animation titled Twende, which is about an adorable boda-boda driving pangolin, as well as second seasons of record-breaking bromance Adulting, smash-hit reality series Kwa Mam’Mkhize and the Nigerian hit telenovela Wura, as well as the reunion of The Mommy Club.

In addition to these exciting additions, the platform will also be releasing new episodes of their breakthrough CANAL+ co-production Spinners, the first African show ever selected for Cannesseries, every Wednesday until December 27.

These new projects are part of Showmax's relaunch, which includes a completely refreshed logo and brand identity. Eight years after entering the streaming market in Africa, Showmax is gearing up for its biggest year yet with a relaunch in February 2024 with a brand-new look, a new app, and an entirely new product suite.

On the rebrand, Showmax CEO Marc Jury said, "We can’t wait to share the new Showmax. We have an incredibly powerful new technology platform, a bold brand that truly represents our driving spirit, and a content slate that is unmatched. No other streaming service in Africa can offer what Showmax is bringing to the table in the new year. Streaming in Africa is about to take off, and we’re ready to change the game. We have all the ingredients in place to become the number one streaming service for Africa."

The new Showmax will have three plans: Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile, and the exciting Showmax Premier League. This relaunch comes after the announcement of the partnership between Showmax and international media heavyweights Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky earlier this year.

Following the new Comcast partnership, Showmax will have an ongoing supply of hit content from Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation, Telemundo, Banijay, BBC, eOne Fremantle, HBO, ITV, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros, among others.