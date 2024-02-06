See the teaser for the Showmax series on Igbo apprenticeship system 'Freemen'

In the Freemen teaser, the apprenticeship system is explored through the wealthy business men, who approaches the parents of a young man, they take under their tutelage to learn a trade.

It features prominent Igbo businessmen, like Dr Anene Okeke, Dr Cosmas Maduka aka Coscharis, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Okey Japan, Bartholomew Duru Nwanguma alongside his son Peter Nwanguma, and other notable entrepreneurs. Over the course of the series, they share their personal stories and reflections on how the Igbo apprenticeship system shaped their careers and paved the way for their entrepreneurial success.

Freemen is co-produced by the rapper, Tobechukwu Ejiofor, aka ILLBLiSS (King of Boys), who also made the soundtrack for the series.

Busola Tejumola, the executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice, in a press release shared that the project is intended to be a showcase of the rich culture in Nigeria.

In her words: “Freemen is more than just a documentary on the Igbo Apprenticeship System, it is a spotlight on our rich narrative and culture. We are excited at Showmax to be able to tell the vibrant story of a system that has transcended cultural boundaries into other regions of the country and beyond.”

Daro Umaigba, the director and co-producer of Freemen, also expressed his excitement about the documentary. He said: ‘‘With Freemen, we open a window into the world of the Igbo Apprenticeship System, offering viewers an intimate look at how great business minds are nurtured and developed. This documentary is not just a showcase of the rich Igbo cultural heritage but also a valuable resource for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking mentorship insights.’’

The documentary is structured in four distinctive parts, providing an in-depth exploration of the Igbo apprenticeship system. These segments include the Pick-Up and Negotiations Period, Trial Period, Solidification of Agreement and Work Period, and Settlement Period, each offering a unique perspective on the apprentice journey.

Freemen will begin streaming exclusively on Showmax from February 12, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.