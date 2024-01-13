ADVERTISEMENT
Ric Hassani joins Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi on the cast of ‘Spiraling’

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Production for the series will start in Lagos this month.

Speaking exclusively to Pulse, Wande Thomas, an executive producer on the show, said that the selection comes as a full circle moment.

He had worked with Hassani as a producer on his music video half a decade ago. “Collaborating with Ric on this project is almost a full-circle moment. I produced a music video for him over 5 years ago before I ever knew I would direct film and TV," Thomas said. "Now, we're working together again in different capacities. I eagerly anticipate his immersion into this project and can't wait to help him deliver a stellar performance,” he added.

Thomas, for long a creative in the music industry, made the switch from full time creative to executive producer years ago. Through his production company, Urbangidi Showtime he has been responsible for Madeaux Africa, the podcast network that makes Menism and Lowkey Relatable.

Urbangidi Showtime will also produce Spiraling, alongside Studio Ogiso Inc by Isoken Ogiemwonyi, a fashion media executive.

According to a statement from Spiraling, the series, which is a thriller, "follows the life of a tech entrepreneur entangled in the complexities of her creation. The series will be rooted in the human psyche and how we react under pressure."

Thomas, who also wrote the screenplay, will direct the series. Production will start this month in Lagos. Already, Folu Storms and Seun Ajayi have been announced as members of cast.

Hassani comes to the set no stranger to acting. He currently stars in the REDTV rom-com, When Are We Getting Married.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

