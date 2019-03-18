The film featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio is set for a cinema release on July 26, 2019.

Also featured in the movie are Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, and Al Pacino.

Tarantino made the announcement in an Instagram post. The post had pictures of the characters in the movie and a caption, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released July 26...’

The main characters of the movie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have individually posted the first official poster for the movie.

Set in 1n 1969 Los Angeles, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ tells the story of a former Western star and his longtime stunt double struggle to find success in a Hollywood that they don't recognize anymore.