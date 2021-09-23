Olumide oworu and Denola grey bend reality to their will in ‘Day of destiny’

And it works. Not perfectly, but well enough to pass a message, well enough to tell a story. Notwithstanding, the unusual mystic approach ‘Day of destiny’ is a family-drama-comedy centered on the closure of contentment, the priceless nature of integrity, innocence of ambition and a close-knit family.

Two teenage brothers, Chidi (olumide oworu)and Rotimi (denola grey) are the principal plot drivers of this film as they go back and forth twenty years apart to change their parents’ destinies.

The journey to achieve the mission takes the brothers and the audience on a comic adventure through Nigeria’s past, present, and future. A nod to how the economic and political plight of this nation only got worse with time.

As we see, a taxi driver(Toyin Abraham) in the year 2000 charged ‘350 Naira’ for a distance that will cost nothing less than a thousand in Nigeria 2021.

I would really love to see Olumide Oworu and Denola grey together again. Their brotherhood chemistry and banter is charming. Chidi is cool-headed, Rotimi is the opposite.

Despite being the older one, Rotimi is naïve. And it is reflected through his mannerisms and illogical suggestions. Also, he wants to be the next 2face-Idibia. All the best from this end.

For a Sci-Fi movie, ‘Day of destiny’ has several plot holes that raise eyebrows. For example, ‘how did Chidi and Rotimi not see the first version of themselves that travelled to 2000 the second time they arrived? How was this predestination paradox left out?. People should do their homework.

Pulse Nigeria

Although its flaws are apparent, ‘Day of Destiny’ concerns itself less of that and more of the themes of family, contentment, and ambition, and a humorous experience delivered by Toyin Abraham, Broda Shaggy, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jide Kososko, and others.

Four stars for effort and performance.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----