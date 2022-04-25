Netflix’s ‘Nollywood is Ours’ campaign unveils new original titles

The trailer stars principal cast of the Play Network co-produced ‘Glamour Girls’ - Nse Ikpe-Etim, Taymesan Emmanuel and Sharon Ooja as well as Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie for ‘Blood Sisters’ and Akah Nnani for the recently released ‘Man of God’.

While details about ‘Glamour Girls’ release remain under wraps, Netflix confirmed two weeks ago, that its debut Nigerian series ‘Blood Sisters’ will premiere on the streamer on May 5.

The anticipated remake was reportedly shot last year by Charles Okpaleke’s Play Network studios. Its director is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the streamer launched the year with the Bolanle Austen-Peters produced ‘Man of God’. The film with Nnani in the lead role alongside Osas Ighodaro, Atlanta Bridget, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Patrick Doyle and Jude Chkwuka premiered on Easter weekend.