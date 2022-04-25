RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Netflix’s ‘Nollywood is Ours’ campaign unveils new original titles

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The campaign features the leads in exclusive titles launching on the streamer this year.

Netflix’s ‘Nollywood is Ours’ ad trailer [YouTube]
Netflix’s ‘Nollywood is Ours’ ad trailer [YouTube]

Netlfix Naija has unveiled the lead cast of its original titles slated for release this year in a fancy new campaign ad launched on its social media platforms.

Recommended articles

The trailer stars principal cast of the Play Network co-produced ‘Glamour Girls’ - Nse Ikpe-Etim, Taymesan Emmanuel and Sharon Ooja as well as Nancy Isime, Ini Dima-Okojie for ‘Blood Sisters’ and Akah Nnani for the recently released ‘Man of God’.

While details about ‘Glamour Girls’ release remain under wraps, Netflix confirmed two weeks ago, that its debut Nigerian series ‘Blood Sisters’ will premiere on the streamer on May 5.

The anticipated remake was reportedly shot last year by Charles Okpaleke’s Play Network studios. Its director is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the streamer launched the year with the Bolanle Austen-Peters produced ‘Man of God’. The film with Nnani in the lead role alongside Osas Ighodaro, Atlanta Bridget, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Patrick Doyle and Jude Chkwuka premiered on Easter weekend.

Watch the new trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Triller empowers content creators with first-of-its-kind dual-usage camera feature

Triller empowers content creators with first-of-its-kind dual-usage camera feature

Nigerian music group, YDN drops debut EP 'Time Will Tell'

Nigerian music group, YDN drops debut EP 'Time Will Tell'

Netflix’s ‘Nollywood is Ours’ campaign unveils new original titles

Netflix’s ‘Nollywood is Ours’ campaign unveils new original titles

Silverton Siege: Mandla Dube & Arnold Vosloo on how film’s characters depict classes of racism

Silverton Siege: Mandla Dube & Arnold Vosloo on how film’s characters depict classes of racism

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

Angelique Kidjo makes Burna Boy blush with lavish praises in new video

6 reasons for the re-emergence of old Nollywood aesthetics

6 reasons for the re-emergence of old Nollywood aesthetics

Did Terri exit Wizkid's Starboy Records? [Pulse Exclusive]

Did Terri exit Wizkid's Starboy Records? [Pulse Exclusive]

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted at dinner for 1st time since rapper’s arrest

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted at dinner for 1st time since rapper’s arrest

Pulse List: 7 most popular Nigerian celebrity weddings of the decade so far

Pulse List: 7 most popular Nigerian celebrity weddings of the decade so far

Trending

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

Netflix reportedly loses 200K subscribers in Q1

Netflix logo.

John Boyega admits he wants a role in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’

Actor, John Boyega

Netflix’s new ‘Blood Sisters’ poster reveals plot detail

‘Blood Sisters’ Netflix series [Netflix]