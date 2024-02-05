Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

The film was scheduled to debut on February 9, 2024, across cinemas nationwide but now in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 4, 2024, the director hints at the movie going to Showmax instead.

"Out in the streets with my guy, the super-talented @mrfunny1_ as we make promotional videos for the release of our upcoming film Dead Serious! Get ready ooooo!!! We coming in hot!!! #onlyonshowmax", his post read.

The official trailer, released on Monday, January 22, 2024, gave a glimpse into Sharon Ooja and Sabinus' highly comical journey falling in love with each other.

However, Ooja's father in the film, portrayed by veteran actor Nkem Owoh, disapproves of Sabinus due to his financial status. Yet, this is not the sole obstacle, as the father's affluent and youthful boss, played by Deyemi Okanlawon, starts expressing interest in Ooja, adding another layer of complexity to Sabinus' pursuit of love.

Produced by David Rukeme other cast includes Warri Girl, Lillian Afegbai, Funky Mallam, Emem Inwang and Ryonne Razaq.