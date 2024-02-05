ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

Faith Oloruntoyin

The film was scheduled to debut on February 9, 2024, across cinemas nationwide but the director has hinted at the movie going to Showmax instead.

'Dead Serious' is headed to Showmax instead of its initial cinematic debut
'Dead Serious' is headed to Showmax instead of its initial cinematic debut

Recommended articles

The film was scheduled to debut on February 9, 2024, across cinemas nationwide but now in an Instagram post on Sunday, February 4, 2024, the director hints at the movie going to Showmax instead.

"Out in the streets with my guy, the super-talented @mrfunny1_ as we make promotional videos for the release of our upcoming film Dead Serious! Get ready ooooo!!! We coming in hot!!! #onlyonshowmax", his post read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official trailer, released on Monday, January 22, 2024, gave a glimpse into Sharon Ooja and Sabinus' highly comical journey falling in love with each other.

However, Ooja's father in the film, portrayed by veteran actor Nkem Owoh, disapproves of Sabinus due to his financial status. Yet, this is not the sole obstacle, as the father's affluent and youthful boss, played by Deyemi Okanlawon, starts expressing interest in Ooja, adding another layer of complexity to Sabinus' pursuit of love.

Produced by David Rukeme other cast includes Warri Girl, Lillian Afegbai, Funky Mallam, Emem Inwang and Ryonne Razaq.

More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days, as a release date for the Showmax debut is yet to be announced.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nothing much will change for Nigerians in the next 3 years - Seun Kuti

Nothing much will change for Nigerians in the next 3 years - Seun Kuti

Jay Z questions the Grammys over Beyonce's failure to win the Album of the Year

Jay Z questions the Grammys over Beyonce's failure to win the Album of the Year

Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

Moses Inwang teased Showmax debut for 'Dead Serious' and not cinema release

Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss

Singer Teni tasks Super Eagles to win next match after Davido's Grammy loss

1976 film 'Shaihu Umar' based on Tafawa Balewa's book set for US distribution

1976 film 'Shaihu Umar' based on Tafawa Balewa's book set for US distribution

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

American rapper Killer Mike gets arrested after winning 3 Grammys

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice wrongly hailed as Best Rap Song winners at 2024 Grammys

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice wrongly hailed as Best Rap Song winners at 2024 Grammys

Burna Boy delivers historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards

Burna Boy delivers historic performance at the 66th Grammy Awards

Nigerian artists lose all 10 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards [Full Winners List]

Nigerian artists lose all 10 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards [Full Winners List]

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowumi Dada plays lead in 'Ada Omo Daddy' [Instagram/realmercyaigbe]

Mercy Aigbe's feature 'Ada Omo Daddy' heads to UK cinemas this February

Kambili Ofili's feature debut 'Shaping Us' is headed to the 2024 PAF Festival [Instagram/Kambili Ofili]

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February