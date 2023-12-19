ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights from week 1 at Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0

Mo Abudu's Film Journey & Business Tips: A Masterclass Takeaway
If you missed the events of the first week, no worries – we've got you covered! Get ready to dive into the most exciting highlights:

Media Mogul, Mo Abudu lifts the curtain on her filmmaking journey, sharing key business moves and tips for those diving into the same industry.

Nigerian creative artist, filmmaker and designer, Malik Afegbua, led an AI workshop at Entertainment Week Lagos. Participants learned how to use artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to create professional videos and images to suit different purposes.

Malik Afegbua's AI & Machine Learning Workshop: Creating Awesome Visuals
Jola Ayeye and Fk Abudu, hosts of the popular Nigerian podcast I Said What I Said (ISWIS), took the listeners on a journey of mastering the art of podcasting, sharing insights on engaging the target audience through the power of audio.

ISWIS Power Duo's Podcasting 101: Mastering the Art of Audio Engagement
This wasn’t just a room — it was a space for industry leaders, creatives, and investors to come together and bring to life business discussions, partnerships, and collaborations.

Deal Room Buzz: Where Business Gets Real
Dare Art-Alade and Deola Art-Alade guide guests through an exclusive tour of Entertainment Week Lagos facilities, showcasing the film hub, deal rooms, keynote spaces, workshops, marketplace, exhibition hall, VIP lounge, and the Club X.

EWL Facilities Tour
Week 1 of Entertainment Week Lagos 2.0 was just the beginning! Stay tuned for further updates as we bring you highlights from Week 2, featuring even more masterclasses, workshops, performances, and networking opportunities. Don't miss out on the chance to be part of this thrilling celebration of African entertainment!

To register and stay updated on the latest schedule and upcoming masterclasses, panel sessions and more, visit www.ewlagos.com. Registration is FREE!!!

