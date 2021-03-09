Ace film and mud director, Akin Alabi has shared announced his first movie of the year, a drama titled 'Desecrated'.

Alabi recently shared stills from the ongoing production via his Instagram handle. He captioned the photos: "Enjoy these frame grabs from my my first movie shoot this year."

Produced by Texas-based filmmaker Tina Chukwura, the film follows the story of a couple in dire need of a child. However, things take an unprecedented turn for them after the wife opts for a shortcut to get their desires. 'Desecrated' stars Femi Jacobs, Nuella Njubigbo, Jerry Mudiaga and Chukwura.

Stills from 'Desecrated' directed by Akin Alabi [Instagram/Akinalabi]

The filmmaker announced his animated feature film back in 2020. Titled 'The Legend of Oronpoto', the forthcoming film will follow the tale of legendary first female Alaafin of Oyo, Oronpoto.

See more photos:

