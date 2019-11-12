A striking feature of the new cinema is a MX4D theatre, the first in west Africa. The development was first reported in July 2018, when the company signed an agreement with American cine-tech giants MediaMation, creators of MX4D technology.

The 319-seat multiplex also features four Real 2D screens, a bar and The Cube, a luxurious screening room with private dining and a children’s play area. Guests have the option of purchasing their tickets from self-service kiosks at the entrance or being served in the foyer. The cinema is the fourth location in Lagos and the eleventh in Nigeria.

Filmhouse Group CEO, Mr. Kene Okwuosa is excited about the opening. “We continue to innovate in an effort to provide more choice and enhanced viewing for our guests. Coca-Cola MX4D allows viewers to not just see the movie in 3D, but to feel as if they are part of the action, experiencing the weather, smells and motion in exciting sequences.”

Filmhouse Cinemas opens West Africa's first MX4D Cinema at Landmark Village

Filmhouse Landmark offers guests a movie-going experience like no other with fully-reclining leather seats in 5 auditoriums (1 Coca-Cola MX4D screen, 4 Premium screens) each complete with cutting edge sound and high-definition projection technology. An upscale lounge-style lobby space anchors the entry space, complete with a gourmet concessions area and seating options for guests to relax before or after their movie.

The MX4D® technology offers guests a unique experience - they are immersed into the onscreen action like never before. The newest evolution in the 4D cinema experience, provides a totally immersive environment, where the viewers can 'feel' the action on the screen and ‘be part of the movie’ from the built-in motion and effects in the seats and theatre walls and enhance the movie experience. The theatre seats will move in sync with the movie action and special EFX generators in the cinema, allowing one to 'feel' the movie's motion, jolts, pokes, wind, water and even scents and odors. The in-seat features like neck-tickler, back poker, air blast, water blast, seat popper, rumbler, leg-tickler etc. along with the theatre's atmospheric interventions like snow, fog, rain, bubbles, strobe and scent will leave the audience enthralled and spell bound with the flawlessly synchronized timing of each effect.

The new Landmark site is Filmhouse’s most luxurious site yet, On 11th November, the cinema ran a test of the Coca-Cola MX4D theatre which was well attended by guests who watched the movie “Terminator; Dark Fate”. There certainly is plenty of action in Terminator: Dark Fate, solidifying it as a perfect movie to experience in MX4D movie.

In attendance at the launch was Sasha P, Toni Tones, Bisola Aiyeola, Frank Donga, Akah Nnani, Peju Adewusi and more.

Sasha P : “It was an amazing experience, loved how it felt like being at the cinema and amusement park at the same time.

Definitely my new favourite!”

Filmhouse Landmark testing was proudly supported by Belaire Rose, Auroe and Coca-cola.

About Filmhouse Cinemas

Filmhouse Cinemas Limited is a dynamic film exhibition company with a vision to be the no. 1 cinema brand in Nigeria. It is Nigeria’s largest multiplex chain with over 11 sites across 6 cities and more in the pipeline. Filmhouse has redefined movie experiences in Nigeria making it truly a 7-star experience. Each Filmhouse property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. Beyond the normal screens, Filmhouse also has The Cube, Signature Screens for the discerning audience and the new Filmhouse Landmark brand which comes complete with a children’s play area and the brand new MX4D® EFX Theatre for an immersive experience. Filmhouse brings the very latest in projection and audio technology with the new MX4D site. Some of the key site features of their sites include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms. For easy and convenient ticket booking, Filmhouse offers online booking at www.filmhouseng.com

