While fans anticipate the opening of cinemas, 'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner' producer, Toyin Abraham has released an all new teaser to whet appetites.

The new teaser shared via Instagram shows off the comedy's star studded cast with major appearances by celebrity interior decorator, Mabel Makun and star singer, Davido.

Watch the teaser:

'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner' continues the hilarious journey of Yetunde Animashaun (Toyin Abraham) whose attempt to fit in forces her to adopt a fake personality. The upcoming comedy will be the fifth installment in the Alakada franchise.