Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel'

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, his Netflix film Jewel was recognized as the Best Movie in Southern Africa.

Facing stiff competition from nominees like Emmanuel Mwape for Silver Lining and Leburugraphy for Ke Bona Spoko, Chucks' movie stood out for its exceptional storytelling, compelling performances, and impactful cinematic experience.

Accepting his AMVCA award, Chucks said, “It’s always surreal to be honoured for creativity, almost unbelievable the Jewel victory at the awards. We are humbled that the organisers and our fans recognised our hard work. This award is a call to do more; to be more creative, to research more and to bring our best foot forward at all times."

ADVERTISEMENT

The award winning filmmaker also touched his forthcoming projects saying, “My fans should expect more from us. We are releasing a new series soon on Netflix, with RMD (Richard Mofe Damijo) and other seasoned actors and actresses, playing significant roles.”

Jewel mesmerised audiences and critics alike with its gripping narrative that traverses the rich cultural tapestry of Southern Africa.

Chucks' masterful direction and visionary storytelling transported viewers to a world filled with beauty, emotion, and depth. The movie's engaging screenplay, combined with the brilliant performances of its cast, captivated audiences and left a lasting impression.

His first AMVCA win came in 2013 with A Wish which won the Best Movie Comedy award. In 2017, he earned the Best Movie South Africa award with All about Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other awards to his credit includes; Los Angeles Film Awards, International New York Film American Black Film Festival 2020, Nigerian Film Integrity Award (HOMEVIDA 2012), and Best Director Of The Year (5th City People Entertainment Awards-2014).