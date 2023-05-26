The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel'

Inemesit Udodiong

The filmmaker won his first AMVCA in 2013.

Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel' [DSTV]
Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel' [DSTV]

Recommended articles

On Saturday, May 20, 2023, his Netflix film Jewel was recognized as the Best Movie in Southern Africa.

Facing stiff competition from nominees like Emmanuel Mwape for Silver Lining and Leburugraphy for Ke Bona Spoko, Chucks' movie stood out for its exceptional storytelling, compelling performances, and impactful cinematic experience.

Accepting his AMVCA award, Chucks said, “It’s always surreal to be honoured for creativity, almost unbelievable the Jewel victory at the awards. We are humbled that the organisers and our fans recognised our hard work. This award is a call to do more; to be more creative, to research more and to bring our best foot forward at all times."

ADVERTISEMENT

The award winning filmmaker also touched his forthcoming projects saying, “My fans should expect more from us. We are releasing a new series soon on Netflix, with RMD (Richard Mofe Damijo) and other seasoned actors and actresses, playing significant roles.”

Jewel mesmerised audiences and critics alike with its gripping narrative that traverses the rich cultural tapestry of Southern Africa.

Chucks' masterful direction and visionary storytelling transported viewers to a world filled with beauty, emotion, and depth. The movie's engaging screenplay, combined with the brilliant performances of its cast, captivated audiences and left a lasting impression.

His first AMVCA win came in 2013 with A Wish which won the Best Movie Comedy award. In 2017, he earned the Best Movie South Africa award with All about Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other awards to his credit includes; Los Angeles Film Awards, International New York Film American Black Film Festival 2020, Nigerian Film Integrity Award (HOMEVIDA 2012), and Best Director Of The Year (5th City People Entertainment Awards-2014).

Watch the official trailer for Jewel:

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel'

Elvis Chucks lands 3rd AMVCA win with 'Jewel'

Stanley Okorie's first movie soundtrack cost a bottle of Sprite

Stanley Okorie's first movie soundtrack cost a bottle of Sprite

Seyi Vibez announces date for 2023 London O2 show

Seyi Vibez announces date for 2023 London O2 show

Tonto Dikeh shares struggle with heart condition

Tonto Dikeh shares struggle with heart condition

I recorded over 10,000 songs for Nollywood - Stanley Okorie

I recorded over 10,000 songs for Nollywood - Stanley Okorie

YouTube honours Nollywood & African storytelling on Africa Day

YouTube honours Nollywood & African storytelling on Africa Day

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

Odumodu Blvck refuses to perform at Tinubu's Renewed Hope concert

International Afrobeats sensation Mannywellz drop new EP 'Don't Tell Anyone'

International Afrobeats sensation Mannywellz drop new EP 'Don't Tell Anyone'

Seyi Vibez says he misses his mom as he unveils new mansion

Seyi Vibez says he misses his mom as he unveils new mansion

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Anikulapo' was the star of the night [Netflix]

'Anikulapo' wins best movie in Africa at 2023 AMVCA [See full list of winners]

Osas Ighodaro wins Best Actress in a shocking twist [Premium Times]

Here are the 2023 AMVCA biggest snubs and surprises

Saint Obi was 57 years old when he passed [TwitterOdu]

Saint Obi's family reacts to Zik Zulu Okafor’s allegations

'Gangs of Lagos' has received some backlash for the ‘wrongful depiction’ of Lagos Island and the Eyo masquerades. [Twitter.com/WKM_Up]

Isale Eko indigenes want to sue 'Gangs Of Lagos' producers for ₦10 billion