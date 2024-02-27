Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's travel reality series to debut on Prime Video in March

The series follows celebrated Nigerian TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as he takes the audience on an exhilarating journey through Africa with his friends. This list of people who will accompany Obi-Uchendu will include Nollywood stars Timini Egbuson, Zubby Michael, Jimmie Akinsola, Onoja Adole and Alistair Englebert Preston.

According to a press statement the group embarks on an unforgettable VIP adventure across Africa, for a compelling series that not only transcends borders but reveals the men behind their celebrity personas. "As all-star cast ignites their spirit of exploration, personalities clash and tempers flare in a journey across the continent that isn’t always smooth sailing," the statement says.

The group discovers the magic of unity that comes alive when they.

Ebuka Turns Up Africa is a Prime Video original produced by Rapid Blue Productions Nigeria, and executive produced by Ziyanda Ngcaba and Erika Klopper.

Episodes one and two will arrive on Prime Video on March 1, 2024, and then Episodes three and four on March 8, 2024.