ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

DStv makes strong case for reconnection with the best of content!

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyDStv

It’s great content galore, and DStv has got you covered!
It’s great content galore, and DStv has got you covered!

Recommended articles

There are also several other international channels with something for everyone. From the foodies, who would love Food Network, TLC, and Honey TV, to the news buffs, who can spend all day switching from CNN, Aljazeera, and Arise News to the sports lovers, who want more than just football - everyone wins! Even the children will have the best time during this summer break, getting the best from Cartoon Network, Disney, Nickelodeon, Cebeebies, and more.

1. BBN HD: This is the 24/7 channel of the brand-new season of Big Brother Naija. If you haven’t heard of the ‘All-Stars’ season, it would mean you have an issue with the internet. Still, here’s your chance to catch up before it’s too late. This eighth season has all your favourite housemates from the last six seasons in one house. The 20 of them are vying for a chance to be the most prominent BBNaija housemate of all time and win N120 million plus other gifts. It’s only been one week, and the drama is already at an all-time high.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you watch Big Brother Naija on DStv ch. 198, it allows you to get your favourite housemate to the finals. DStv subscribers will enjoy as much as 2,500 votes per voting cycle for their preferred contestants and stand a chance to win N1 million in the Fave Lock-in competition.

2. Africa Magic Showcase: DStv channel 151 is only available on Compact Plus and Premium packages but has the best original African content. On this channel, you enjoy all the nostalgia from the 90s on Ripples: The New Generation and great acting on shows like Itura, Covenant, The Hidden, and more. You can also watch live-audience reality shows like What Will People Say and Judging Matters, where the first connects lovers with the audience's help. The latter helps solve petty disputes in Nigeria's most hilarious court. You'll have the best time no matter the show or Nollywood movie you choose to see.

3. The news channels: The world is evolving quickly, and if you miss out on the news for more than one day, many things will change before you get a chance to catch up. With 24-hour news channels like CNN, Aljazeera, Arise News, News Central, BBC News, and Sky News, you have global information at the tip of your fingers.

4. The faith channels: Sometimes when things seem like they are getting harder by the day, all you need is a little spiritual TLC. Get lost in countless of teachings and prayer channels on the faith-based channels available on DStv. Whether you are a Christian or Muslim, there’s something for everyone. From Faith Network and TBN Africa to the Islam channel, you can escape to a higher plain.

5. The kiddies channels: With school wrapping up for the session, trust that the children are about to take over! Keep your kids entertained with meaningful content on kids' channels like Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, PBS, JimJam, Moonbug, and the rest. Remember that you can control every content the children can access with the parental control feature on DStv.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. The music channels: Sometimes, all you need to destress from a busy day or week is some good-old fashion dancing. That’s where the DStv music stations come in! Even if you need an inexpensive DJ, you can get it in one subscription. With channels like Trace and its variations, MTV Base, Soundcity, Hip TV, Urban TV, and Afro Music, say goodbye to boring playlists and hello to a world of options.

7. SuperSport football channels: La Liga and Premier League are back this August, but in the main time, you can enjoy all the live action from the Women’s World Cup on the different SuperSport channels.

8. Africa Magic indigenous channels: Africa Magic has a ton of content in your local language, either Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa, that will take you back to your roots. Most importantly, bribe your mum or mother-in-law to help care for the children this summer with the promise of full access to her favourite indigenous language channels, and calculate how much you’ll be saving in child-care bills.

9. The lifestyle channels: Learn a thing or two, live vicariously, or immerse yourself in the lives of others across the globe with fun lifestyle stations like Honey TV, E! Entertainment, TLC, BBC Lifestyle, Food Network and more. You’ll find abundant content on these channels, from scrumptious foods to fashion tips and all the pop-culture gist you need.

10. SuperSport MotorSport: This channel is for the most premium Nigerians. Introducing you to a world of fast cars, controlled danger, and expensive sporting, the dedicated Formula 1 channel is all you need if you have a thing for cars. The 2023 F1 season has come to more than half of the trips. While Red Bull and Max Verstappen are still in the lead, anything can happen, and the last set of races proves it. So, enjoy all the live action from around the world on SuperSport Motorsport (DStv ch. 215).

ADVERTISEMENT

What are you waiting for? Reconnect your DStv right now by simply dialling *288# or visiting the MyDStv app. You can also upgrade to a higher package with more content using the same self-service options listed above. For more information on the best of DStv content, visit www.dstv.com.

---

#FeaturebyDStv

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up

'Maverick' is a notice for Kizz Daniel to switch it up

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus

3 housemates are saved from this week's eviction on 'BBNaija All Stars'

3 housemates are saved from this week's eviction on 'BBNaija All Stars'

DStv makes strong case for reconnection with the best of content!

DStv makes strong case for reconnection with the best of content!

DSTV packages and prices

DSTV packages and prices

Uriel calls out Whitemoney over kitchen rights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Uriel calls out Whitemoney over kitchen rights on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock celebrates their 2nd child's birthday

Wizkid's baby mama Jada Pollock celebrates their 2nd child's birthday

Wizkid makes African history with BRIT Billion award

Wizkid makes African history with BRIT Billion award

Labelle Vitien: Bringing passion and depth to late-night radio on VYBZ & SOUL at Vybz 94.5 FM

Labelle Vitien: Bringing passion and depth to late-night radio on "VYBZ & SOUL" at Vybz 94.5 FM

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BBNaija All Stars housemate Venita [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Sparks fly between Venita and Mercy on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ebuka drops details on new features on the BBNaija All Stars show [Instagram/ebuka]

4 highlights from first 'BBNaija All Stars' eviction show

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija All Stars housemates Cee-C and Alex get at each other.

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'