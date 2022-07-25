RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Choke' theatrical release delayed, new date confirmed

The theatrical release for 'Choke', Sozo films and AstraTV's forthcoming thriller, has been pushed back.

Originally slated to open in cinemas on July 29, the movie has now been confirmed for a September 16 debut. Confirming the delayed release, an announcement was shared via the film's official social media handles.

"We hereby announce that the new release date for Choke is now Friday, September 16th, 2022. We sincerely appreciate the anticipation and buzz that #ChoketheMovie have garnered across the film space.

"However, this decision was taken in the best interest of both the filmmakers (Executive Producers, Makers and Distribution Company of Choke) and the film lovers (You). We therefore appeal for your understanding and continued support."

Directed by Orimz from a screenplay by Uche Ateli, Choke follows a sickle cell warrior on a revenge mission after his only chance at love is truncated by a priest.

In the lead role as Kosisochukwu Okoye is fast rising Nollywood act Chimezie Imo. The actor is joined by a stellar cast including veteran stars Kanayo O. Kanayo, Gloria Anozie Young, Norbert Young, Nkem Marchie and Trinity Ugonabo.

The Chris Odeh produced thriller is the flagship project from the Odeh and Ramsey Nouah founded Sozo films which officially launched in March 2022. The film is distributed by Blue Pictures Entertainment.

Watch the trailer:

