'Ch3mistry' director Adenike Adebayo blasts Netflix over film's debut delay

Adebayo stressed in an Instagram post on Friday, April 20, 2024, that the distributors and filmmakers were not notified of the change in plans for their movie, which was originally set to be released on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

“Unfortunately, contrary to our expectations, Ch3mistry wasn’t released yesterday, April 19th. Neither were we informed ahead, nor communicated with. We waited all day yesterday hoping that we’d have our release but that wasn’t the case. Up till this moment, our title can’t be found on @naijaonnetflix,” she stated.

Adebayo expressed her heartfelt apologies, recognising the frustration felt by fans who had been expecting the movie with great anticipation and she reassured that every effort is being made to find a quick solution.

“I know how frustrating this must be for a lot of people. Whatever you’re feeling about this situation, multiply by it 1000! That’s how we feel,” she said.

“We’re sorry we don’t have more definite update for you concerning this situation and we’re sorry for whatever inconveniences this might have caused you. We are trying our best to get an explanation and have this resolved asap. It is a rather disappointing turn of events but we will not be discouraged,” she wrote.

The movie Ch3mistry follows a story of a recently married couple, excited to experience their first sexual encounter. However, because new difficulties kept coming up, things didn't go as anticipated.

