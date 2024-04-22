ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Ch3mistry' director Adenike Adebayo blasts Netflix over film's debut delay

Kome Nathaniel

Olori Esho shared her dismay as her movie, Ch3mistry, is not available after the initial set date for release on Netflix passed.

BTS from ‘Ch3mistry’ directed by Adenike Adedayo
BTS from ‘Ch3mistry’ directed by Adenike Adedayo

Recommended articles

Adebayo stressed in an Instagram post on Friday, April 20, 2024, that the distributors and filmmakers were not notified of the change in plans for their movie, which was originally set to be released on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

Unfortunately, contrary to our expectations, Ch3mistry wasn’t released yesterday, April 19th. Neither were we informed ahead, nor communicated with. We waited all day yesterday hoping that we’d have our release but that wasn’t the case. Up till this moment, our title can’t be found on @naijaonnetflix,” she stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adebayo expressed her heartfelt apologies, recognising the frustration felt by fans who had been expecting the movie with great anticipation and she reassured that every effort is being made to find a quick solution.

I know how frustrating this must be for a lot of people. Whatever you’re feeling about this situation, multiply by it 1000! That’s how we feel,” she said.

“We’re sorry we don’t have more definite update for you concerning this situation and we’re sorry for whatever inconveniences this might have caused you. We are trying our best to get an explanation and have this resolved asap. It is a rather disappointing turn of events but we will not be discouraged,” she wrote.

BTS from ‘Ch3mistry’ directed by Adenike Adedayo
BTS from ‘Ch3mistry’ directed by Adenike Adedayo Pulse Nigeria

The movie Ch3mistry follows a story of a recently married couple, excited to experience their first sexual encounter. However, because new difficulties kept coming up, things didn't go as anticipated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie stars Daniel Ettim Effiong, Ebenezer Eno, Bolaji Ogunmola, Michael Ejoor, Biodun Stephen, Rehia Oronsaye and Jayonair.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a movie reporter who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I never wanted to date a musician - Simi on marriage with Adekunle Gold

I never wanted to date a musician - Simi on marriage with Adekunle Gold

Davido's manager Asa Asika says big artists on a song isn't Afrobeats style

Davido's manager Asa Asika says big artists on a song isn't Afrobeats style

Actor Yul Edochie reveals second son with Judy Austin on his birthday

Actor Yul Edochie reveals second son with Judy Austin on his birthday

Catalysts of Creativity: How a world-class Film Lab Africa can transform Nollywood

Catalysts of Creativity: How a world-class Film Lab Africa can transform Nollywood

'Ch3mistry' director Adenike Adebayo blasts Netflix over film's debut delay

'Ch3mistry' director Adenike Adebayo blasts Netflix over film's debut delay

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

Here are Dagrin's 10 best rap verses on the 14th anniversary of his death

Here are Dagrin's 10 best rap verses on the 14th anniversary of his death

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

Nollywood reigns supreme as Ajosepo holds the top spot at the box office

Nollywood reigns supreme as Ajosepo holds the top spot at the box office

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Postcard series poster [Instagram / hamishadaryaniahuja]

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Movie [Instagram / FilmOne]

Biopic on feminist hero Funmilayo Ransome Kuti will hit cinemas May 17, see trailer

The driving force of Festival of Fire is to hold a mirror up

'Festival of Fire' wants you to question barbaric culture, not preserve it

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa Grant

Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa grant