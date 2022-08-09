RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Blood Sisters’ director Biyi Bandele dies at 54

The author and director’s shocking demise was confirmed by his daughter, Temi Bandele in a social media post.

Biyi Bandele [Facebook/biyibandele]

Biyi Bandele, co-Director of Netflix debut Nigerian original series ‘Blood Sisters’ is dead.

The prolific filmmaker died in Lagos, on Sunday August 7, 2022, according to a statement released by his daughter.

I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele,” Temi Bandele wrote on Facebook.

Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work.

“He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.

“We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss.”

The shocking news comes barely weeks to the historical Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere of Netflix and EbonyLife’s ‘Elesin Oba’ which he directed and adapted for the screen.

Bandele was renowned for directing the 2013 film adaptation of Chimamanda classic novel ‘Half Of A Yellow Sun’ starring Thandiwe Newton and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

