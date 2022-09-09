RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: I p**d on the bathroom floor for Biggie's task -fake housemate Deji

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Deji was evicted from the show one month after joining as a fake housemate.

Deji Morafa BBNaija season 7 fake housemate
In a viral clip of Showmax's vodcast with former Big Brother Naija housemate Elozonam, Deji recalled the one time Big Brother instructed him to request to be moved to the level two house.

"All the tasks I was given by Big Brother, I actually executed properly. I remember that there was nothing to complain about so the rest room was so clean and what I did was I went there to pee on the floor, on the toilet seats," Deji shared on how he tried to create chaos in the level one house.

"Another one was the kitchen was clean so I had to mess up some plates then put it there and started shouting. I just feel like all in all, I feel like I executed it well."

Watch the clip:

Deji's comments comes amid speculations of the grey line between the tasks given to the housemates and how it influenced the duration of their stay in the house. Recall that Modella and Deji left the show a month after their entry.

While Deji succeeded at his singular task, Modella cited loyalty as an excuse for dumping Biggie's directive.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
