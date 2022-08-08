RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

BBNaija 7: Calm down, her script was perfect - Beauty’s brother fires critics over disqualification

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 43rd Miss Nigeria was disqualified from the reality show for repeatedly displaying violent behaviour.

King Tukura has since apologised to aggrieved fans of the show over Beauty's actions
Beauty Tukura’s brother, King Tukura has reacted to the shocking disqualification of his sister from the seventh season of the Big Brother Naija show.

In a long deleted video that’s currently making the rounds, King fires back at critics telling them to “calm down” as his sister had the best “strategy” this season.

Y’all should calm down @beautytukura gave the best content…it’s show business men, her script was perfect…even big brother will miss her…she might have pushed it a little but again it was meant to be adult content,” King captioned his viral video.

The video has since earned the Tukuras even more backlash. So much that King once again took to his social media to try to explain his actions and tender an apology to offended parties.

King Tukura reacts to Beauty Tukura's BBNaija disqualification
Basically I appreciate the support given her by people who don’t even know her ,my point was really she’s human and of course she will work on managing her emotions better, I also most definitely wouldn’t encourage that she displayed her emotions in that manner ,the video was not an indication of supporting violence in the big brother house .I deeply regret if that message came across wrongly, Tukura wrote in an Instagram post.

That video is also not the view point of @beautytukura on the matter nor is it that of her management team ,it was mine and I hope everyone offended by it will realize my true intent for making it.It was just a brother trying to stand up for his baby sister.”

King Tukura reacts to Beauty Tukura's BBNaija disqualification
Recall that the 43rd Miss Nigeria Queen earned three strikes and an immediate disqualification on Sunday for breaking Big Brother’s rules on violence.

In two weeks, the housemate had attacked co-housemates Ilebaye and Groovy after their Saturday night party.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

