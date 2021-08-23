'Shine Ya Eye' housemate has revealed she expects her fanbase to surprise her with a car and a house upon her exit from the house. "I just want to come out to a car and house," Tega said.
BBNaija 2021: Tega says she expects a car & house from fans
The housemate opened up to co-housemates Queen and Nini about her expectations from her budding fanbase.
The actress and mom of one, made the revelation during a chat with co-housemates Queen and Nini amid a conversation about fan expectations.
While spectacular gifts like cars and houses are surprisingly not new with the Big Brother Naija fanbase, it is unclear if Tega has garnered as much religious following these past weeks since the new season kicked off.
Over the years, fans of former housemates have gone on to surprise their favourites with brand new cars, keys to apartments or landed property.
Recall newly evicted housemate, Princess was reported to have gotten a brand new car from fans. The reality star has, however, debunked the rumour as an 'audio car' which was never made known to her team.
