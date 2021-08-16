BBNaija's Princess gets a car gift from her fans

Princess, a former housemate of Nigeria's most popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, has been gifted with a car by her fans.
According to reports, the taxi driver turned reality TV star was gifted the car by her fans for her taxi business.
Princess' new car is a 2008 Toyota Camry.
The reality TV star was one of the housemates evicted from the ongoing season of the reality TV show.
She was evicted alongside Arin on Sunday, August 15, 2021.
