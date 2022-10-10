Nevana Productions is all set to launch the 2022 edition of 'Baby Shower', its thrilling theatrical play directed by Austine Onuoha.
Austine Onuoha's 'Baby Shower' set for November debut
The stage play written by Minna Davies will begin showing from November 5, 2022.
The play which stars Uche Chika Elumelu, Tosin Adeyemi, Imoh Eboh and Joy Nmezi, follows the journey of four friends who "bite more cake than they can chew. Feelings get hurt, emotions go into overdrive, too many cards on the table to have a good game."
'Baby Shower' will show at the Terrakulture, Lagos from November 5, 2022 until November 27, 2022 with showtimes confirmed for 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm.
Speaking on the play, director Austine Onuoha shared, "'Baby Shower' is inspired by the idea of women supporting women. In a world that tends to suppress a woman’s idea about family choice, lifestyle, work and career path, women have risen to support each especially in those difficult situations…where the only choice left is to man up and be the boss."
First launching in 2020 at the the Lagos Theatre Festival, 'Baby Shower' has maintained an annual outing with the forthcoming show set to be its third in three years.
