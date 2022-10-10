Austine Onuoha's 'Baby Shower' set for November debut

The play which stars Uche Chika Elumelu, Tosin Adeyemi, Imoh Eboh and Joy Nmezi, follows the journey of four friends who "bite more cake than they can chew. Feelings get hurt, emotions go into overdrive, too many cards on the table to have a good game."

'Baby Shower' will show at the Terrakulture, Lagos from November 5, 2022 until November 27, 2022 with showtimes confirmed for 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Speaking on the play, director Austine Onuoha shared, "'Baby Shower' is inspired by the idea of women supporting women. In a world that tends to suppress a woman’s idea about family choice, lifestyle, work and career path, women have risen to support each especially in those difficult situations…where the only choice left is to man up and be the boss."