Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on 'BBNaija All Stars'
A new week but one filled with loads of twists from Big Brother.
After the Head of House and Black Envelope games, Big Brother announced a twist to this week's eviction game.
Pardon Me Please was scrapped and replaced with the initial eviction nominations instead. This time, housemates were asked to nominate one of the new housemates and two from the original housemates who started the show.
Here are the All Stars housemate's eviction nominations:
Soma - Lucy, Pere and Mercy
Ilebaye - Lucy, Seyi and Ike
Seyi - Prince, Angel and Pere
Angel - Lucy, Seyi and Ike
Ike - Prince, Angel and Ilebaye
Venita - Prince, Angel and Ilebaye
Cross - Lucy, Ilebaye and Adekunle
Mercy - Lucy, Pere and Adekunle
Neo - Kimoprah, Whitemoney and Ike
Whitemoney - Lucy, Ike and Adekunle
Cee-C - Prince, Seyi and Adekunle
Pere - Omoshola, Venita and Seyi
Alex - Omoshola, Pere and Adekunle
Adekunle - Angel, Whitemoney and Prince
Doyin - Omoshola, Venita and Seyi
House guests were not allowed to nominate but Big Brother gave them the opportunity to still share who they would have picked if given the chance. Here are their choices:
Kimoprah - Adekunle and Neo
Prince - Ike and Adekunle
Lucy - Angel and Soma
Omoshola - Lucy and Angel
After the nominations, Big Brother announced the scores of the housemate's eviction votes. Adekunle, Seyi, Ike, Angel, Pere and Lucy were the housemates with the highest nominations and were instantly up for possible eviction this coming Sunday.
Big Brother also informed all the nominated housemates that they could not campaign for votes throughout the week and would be punished if they flout the rules.
