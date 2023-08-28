Angel's eviction nomination shocks housemates on 'BBNaija All Stars'

After the Head of House and Black Envelope games, Big Brother announced a twist to this week's eviction game.

Pardon Me Please was scrapped and replaced with the initial eviction nominations instead. This time, housemates were asked to nominate one of the new housemates and two from the original housemates who started the show.

Here are the All Stars housemate's eviction nominations:

Soma - Lucy, Pere and Mercy

Ilebaye - Lucy, Seyi and Ike

Seyi - Prince, Angel and Pere

Angel - Lucy, Seyi and Ike

Ike - Prince, Angel and Ilebaye

Venita - Prince, Angel and Ilebaye

Cross - Lucy, Ilebaye and Adekunle

Mercy - Lucy, Pere and Adekunle

Neo - Kimoprah, Whitemoney and Ike

Whitemoney - Lucy, Ike and Adekunle

Cee-C - Prince, Seyi and Adekunle

Pere - Omoshola, Venita and Seyi

Alex - Omoshola, Pere and Adekunle

Adekunle - Angel, Whitemoney and Prince

Doyin - Omoshola, Venita and Seyi

House guests were not allowed to nominate but Big Brother gave them the opportunity to still share who they would have picked if given the chance. Here are their choices:

Kimoprah - Adekunle and Neo

Prince - Ike and Adekunle

Lucy - Angel and Soma

Omoshola - Lucy and Angel

After the nominations, Big Brother announced the scores of the housemate's eviction votes. Adekunle, Seyi, Ike, Angel, Pere and Lucy were the housemates with the highest nominations and were instantly up for possible eviction this coming Sunday.