Accelerate TV announces the return of Visa on Arrival Season 4

The comedy series, created by comedian, Bovi Ugboma exclusively for Accelerate TV, is set to premiere its latest season on December 22, 2023, on its movie streaming platform Accelerate Plus and its YouTube Channel.

Following the immense success of previous seasons, Season 4 of Visa on Arrival promises viewers another engaging ride through the misadventures of the characters navigating the fictional Nigerian visa issuance unit. The series introduces a comical yet chaotic feel to the process of obtaining visas to travel.

Building on the success of its earlier seasons, Season 4 introduces captivating guest appearances by acclaimed actors Sofia Alakija and Shola Shobowale, adding more depth to the already stellar cast.

"We're thrilled to bring back 'Visa on Arrival' for its fourth season," remarked Colette Otusheso, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate TV. "The show has captivated audiences with its unique blend of satire, wit, and outstanding performances. Season 4 promises to deliver even more laughter and entertainment to our viewers."

Viewers can expect a delightful array of absurd situations, quick-witted banter, and laugh-out-loud moments as the series continues to explore the dynamic interactions within the fictional visa unit.

Visa on Arrival Season 4 is set to premiere on December 22, 2023, exclusively on Accelerate TV's YouTube channel. Additionally, fans can stream episodes weekly by subscribing to Accelerate Plus, the platform's premium Streaming Video-on-demand(SVOD) service, at a monthly subscription fee of only 500 Naira.

What’s more is that the Afro-centric Accelerate Plus boasts an extensive library of African content from across the continent, including original productions like Visa on Arrival, The Olive, and other lifestyle shows, documentaries, movies, and series from some of Africa's most prominent filmmakers. So subscribe now to be able to Watch Africa Anywhere!

For more information and to catch up on previous seasons, visit www.accelerateplus.tv

