5 exciting Nollywood movies you should watch this long weekend

Here are five awesome Nollywood movies to enjoy this long weekend:

The Kujus Again

After a great run in 2020, the Kuju clan is back. This time, they have gathered at a hotel resort for the traditional wedding of Mauyon and Lily; but expected with family, things quickly take a turn for the worse.

Don Jazzy makes his acting debut in this Biodun Stephen-directed drama. The cast includes Bisola Aiyeola, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs, Kunle Remi, Ronke Odusanya, and Sophie Alakija.

Grab your popcorn and settle in for The Kujus Again, now showing in cinemas nationwide.

The Wildflower

This 2022 movie tells the stories of three women who silently endure abuse and sexual assault from a lecherous boss, an abusive husband, and a creepy neighbour. These experiences set off a chain reaction in their lives, as well as in the lives of women in similar situations, until one of the women decides to speak up.

Directed by Biodun Stephen, the cast includes Toyin Abraham, Eso Dike, Jide Kosoko, Zubby Michael, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Kiki Omeili.

The Wildflower is currently streaming on Netflix.

Domitilla: The Reboot

Zeb Ejiro returns to the big screen with a reimagining of his 1996 Nollywood classic. Like the original, the reboot revolves around sex workers, their decisions and the domino effects of their choices.

Directed by Ejiro and executive produced by Kayode Kasum, the film stars Ejiro Onojaife, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Onyinye Odokoro, Stan Nze, Deyemi Okanlanswon, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, and Chima Okafor.

Domitilla: The Reboot is playing in cinemas across the country.

Gangs of Lagos

Set in the bustling streets of Isale Eko, Jade Osiberu’s crime thriller follows a group of friends who each have to navigate their destiny.

The film, which Prime Video’s first African original movie, features a star-studded cast including Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Bimbo Ademoye, and Chioma Chukwukwa.

It does not hurt to rewatch a good movie and if you have not seen it yet, this weekend is the perfect opportunity.

Gangs of Lagos is still streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

In Another Life

What happens when you wish for a different, 'better' life and magically get it? A wife and working mother finds out in this romantic drama.

She gets the life she always wanted after she inadvertently makes a wish on her 35th birthday but soon discovers that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Directed by Belinda Yanga-Agedah and shot by Shittu Taiye, the cast includes Meg Otanwa, Uzor Arukwe, Nkem Owoh, and Clarion Chukwurah.