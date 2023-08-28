We are fine - Steve Harvey debunks rumours that his wife cheated on him

The TV host took a minute to address the rumours during the Invest Fest 2023 held in Atlanta, emphasising that he and his wife Marjorie are fine and the speculations are untrue. He made it clear that he would not be a party to gossip and hearsay.

In the viral video, he said, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine. I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do ’cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man. I ain’t got no time for rumours and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Marjorie also weighed in on the allegations. She took to her Instagram account to debunk them. She posted an article about handling being slandered with the caption; "My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required."

All this comes after Steve trended on Twitter, now known as X, on claims that his wife of 16 years allegedly cheated on him with their domestic staff. During the time, Tweebs dug up an old clip of his wife Marjorie saying she'd trade him for a pool boy, during an episode of his game show Family Feud.

The expert was first married to a woman named Marcia between 1981 and 1994. After their marriage ended, he met Marjorie in 1990 and got married in 2007. He then adopted Marjorie's three children from her previous relationship: 26-year-old model Lori, Morgan, and her son Jason.

ADVERTISEMENT