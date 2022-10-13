Video of Rico Swavey unconscious while health attendants make videos sparks outrage

The heartbreaking video, which first surfaced on Twitter, is currently trending on the platform with Tweeps calling out the hospital attendants for making videos of Swavey as he battled for life.

Following the triggering video, social media users have shared their harrowing experience with government run hospitals.

"Faaaaaaaaaaam I was at Luth with a 5hr old baby on oxygen at 3am, Luth Doctors told me to make payment, they said they only collect cash, no transfer or POS . Just cash, at Fucking 3am. You think government had, wait to you meet regular Nigerians…[sic]"

"Christmas Eve 2020, was at luth with an oldie who just got off oxygen from a private hospital. Luth doctors stood us for more than 30mins b4 coming to confirm who had died and who they would admit. Three people died while we waited. Took us an hour to get admitted after payment."

Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey died on Thursday after suffering fatal injuries sustained from a car crash. The reality star was reportedly unresponsive prior to demise which was announced by BBNaija star Tobi Bakre.

This is not the first time a celebrity's death would be attributed to the negligence of health workers and a failed healthcare system in Nigeria.