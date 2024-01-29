Actress Victoria Inyama alleges physical and mental abuse in former marriage

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Inyama alleges traumatic experiences she faced including physical violence triggered at times by her ex-husband's reactions to football matches.

The actress alleges that her ex-husband would subject her to beatings, particularly when his favourite football team, Manchester United, lost a match.

"My ex-husband was physically, mentally, and psychologically abusing me. When my husband hit me for the first time, I didn’t believe it, I was in shock," she began. Going on, she expressed disdain for the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said: "I hate Manchester United, ehn. The number of beatings wey dem beat me because Man United lose match ehn. Even up to today when there is a football match and Man U loses, I am like 'Thank God, today would have been a beating day.' Even my son knows and would be laughing.”

The actress said that the abuse extended beyond physical violence, to include instances where her ex-husband would bring his girlfriends into their home, allowing them to dictate household matters. She recalled one incident where a girlfriend even instructed her on what to cook, undermining her autonomy in her own home.

Inyama recalled: “Oh wow, yes. There was even one instance where the girl was telling me what to cook. saying that I should not be cooking meat; I should use fish because it's healthier."

Despite the challenging circumstances, Inyama emphasised that she never fought back physically, as she believed it wasn't the right course of action. She shared a moment when, in desperation, she looked up at the moon and prayed for intervention.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her words: "I grew up in the village so I believed in all those things, you know the full moon right? One day I think I had just had it up to my neck so I went out, looked up to the moon and said, 'God. if you don't do something about this marriage, I don't know how you're going to do it. But if I don't leave alive, one person will leave dead, because I was thinking that what if this guy hits me and I hit my head somewhere and I collapse. I was never a fighter, so I never fought back because I didn't think that it was the right thing to do"

Inyama reflected on her decision to leave the marriage, acknowledging the sacrifices she made. She expressed gratitude for her three children, whom she considers her diamonds born out of the fire she endured.