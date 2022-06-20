Ufuoma Mcdermott loses dad

Nollywood actress Ufuoma Mcdermott has lost her father.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Father's Day, June 19, 2022, while reacting to the viral prank video shared by Bimbo Ademoye.
"Lost my dad about 2 weeks ago. This actually was the highlight of Father’s Day. for me. 🤣," she captioned the video.
The actress celebrated her father in February 2022 on his 85th birthday.
"85 years of God's goodness. 👏. 👏 👏. Happy birthday, daddy.🥳 God has been good indeed. Today, I pray for as many as desire old age: They will experience and embrace it in bliss. May #OldAge be our portion. 🙏,'' she wrote at that time.
May his soul rest in peace.
Mcdermott is a Nollywood actress and former model.
She started a career in entertainment with modelling in 2000 as a photographic model and later moved on to the runway and beauty pageants.
Her sojourn to Nollywood began in 2004 and there has been no going back for the actress.
She is married to Steven Mcdermott and they have two beautiful children together.
