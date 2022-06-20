Ufuoma Mcdermott loses dad

"Lost my dad about 2 weeks ago. This actually was the highlight of Father’s Day. for me. 🤣," she captioned the video.

The actress celebrated her father in February 2022 on his 85th birthday.

"85 years of God's goodness. 👏. 👏 👏. Happy birthday, daddy.🥳 God has been good indeed. Today, I pray for as many as desire old age: They will experience and embrace it in bliss. May #OldAge be our portion. 🙏,'' she wrote at that time.

May his soul rest in peace.

Mcdermott is a Nollywood actress and former model.

She started a career in entertainment with modelling in 2000 as a photographic model and later moved on to the runway and beauty pageants.

Her sojourn to Nollywood began in 2004 and there has been no going back for the actress.