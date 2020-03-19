Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle has thrown shades at her over the statement she made a while ago about him only lasting for forty seconds while having sex.

Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Olakunle have been embroiled in a bitter drama since their divorce.

The businessman made this known while reacting to comments in a video he shared online.

Olakunle had shared a video of himself taking part in the #stayathomechallenge which is being done by footballers around the World.

Many of his followers were surprised by his prowess in the video, some others jokingly said they doubted he was a '40 seconds man' in bed as previously claimed by his estranged wife.

When one follower wrote: 'And dem say Baba no fit do pass 40 seconds, Baby still fit ooo.'

The father of one replied: No mind them awon onibaje, olorun maje ki a kan agbako. When you Dey enjoy he no 40 seconds.

In another reply to one of his followers, Churchill wrote: 'no mind yeye talk joh, before na my King Kong, My Mr X, After separation Mr.X no be MR X again, MY King Kong turns 40 secs Man.

It would be recalled that in 2019, Tonto Dikeh sent the entire social media into a frenzy when she released a series of videos on her failed marriage.

In a tell it all video, the actress dragged her former husband, Churchill Olakunle over his infidelity and involvement in Internet fraud.

Tonto Dikeh and estranged husband, Churchill Olakunle Oladunni at her surprise birthday party.

The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad.

She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.