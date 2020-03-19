Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle has thrown shades at her over the statement she made a while ago about him only lasting for forty seconds while having sex.
Tonto Dikeh and Churchill Olakunle have been embroiled in a bitter drama since their divorce.
The businessman made this known while reacting to comments in a video he shared online.
Olakunle had shared a video of himself taking part in the #stayathomechallenge which is being done by footballers around the World.
Many of his followers were surprised by his prowess in the video, some others jokingly said they doubted he was a '40 seconds man' in bed as previously claimed by his estranged wife.
When one follower wrote: 'And dem say Baba no fit do pass 40 seconds, Baby still fit ooo.'
The father of one replied: No mind them awon onibaje, olorun maje ki a kan agbako. When you Dey enjoy he no 40 seconds.
In another reply to one of his followers, Churchill wrote: 'no mind yeye talk joh, before na my King Kong, My Mr X, After separation Mr.X no be MR X again, MY King Kong turns 40 secs Man.
It would be recalled that in 2019, Tonto Dikeh sent the entire social media into a frenzy when she released a series of videos on her failed marriage.
In a tell it all video, the actress dragged her former husband, Churchill Olakunle over his infidelity and involvement in Internet fraud.
The movie star made this known in her two-part video, where she spoke on everything about her marriage and how it went from good to bad.
She also revealed untold details of how she lived with her ex-husband before and after the birth of their son, King.