Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

In a recent episode of the 'Tea with Tay' podcast, Bakre candidly shared details about his personal life and marriage, including the story of how he crossed paths with his beautiful wife.

According to the actor, he first encountered his now-wife at an entertainment event where they happened to arrive and leave at the same time.

After seeing her twice at the event, he mustered up the courage to strike up a conversation with her, and she agreed to spend time with him. From that point on, their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage in August 2021. In December of the same year, Bakre and Anu joyfully welcomed their first child, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their journey together.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "Our first meeting was at a time when Toke and Ebuka were hosting a show for Toolz and Gbemi. And after that, we did a hangout.

"They were guests on the show. So we just happen to be entering almost at the same time. After that, we were leaving about the same time and it was more like ‘Do you guys wanna hang out’? Ok, let’s go hang out’. You know, Covid year came and the rest is history."

Pulse Nigeria

Reflecting on the impact of fatherhood, the 27-year-old movie star shared that it has made him more self-aware and motivated to become a better person. He is determined to set a positive example for his son, and this newfound responsibility has inspired him to strive for personal growth and improvement in various aspects of his life.

"There has not been any time I have done anyone dirty or bad intentionally. I don’t hate anybody. With every chance I get, I love people. This is how I advise everyone to be. Now that I am a father, I take note of these things. I look at it that for that boy growing up, I am his first example. So, what kind of man do I want the boy to be?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even beyond being the person I am. I strive to be a better person. Fatherhood is one of the best experiences in the world. It is like every day he wakes up, there is just something exciting. Whether he is learning to say something new or he is walking."