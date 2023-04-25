The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Babatunde Lawal

Tobi and Anu have been married for two years and blessed with one child.

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife
Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Recommended articles

In a recent episode of the 'Tea with Tay' podcast, Bakre candidly shared details about his personal life and marriage, including the story of how he crossed paths with his beautiful wife.

According to the actor, he first encountered his now-wife at an entertainment event where they happened to arrive and leave at the same time.

After seeing her twice at the event, he mustered up the courage to strike up a conversation with her, and she agreed to spend time with him. From that point on, their relationship blossomed, leading to their marriage in August 2021. In December of the same year, Bakre and Anu joyfully welcomed their first child, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their journey together.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "Our first meeting was at a time when Toke and Ebuka were hosting a show for Toolz and Gbemi. And after that, we did a hangout.

"They were guests on the show. So we just happen to be entering almost at the same time. After that, we were leaving about the same time and it was more like ‘Do you guys wanna hang out’? Ok, let’s go hang out’. You know, Covid year came and the rest is history."

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife
Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife Pulse Nigeria

Reflecting on the impact of fatherhood, the 27-year-old movie star shared that it has made him more self-aware and motivated to become a better person. He is determined to set a positive example for his son, and this newfound responsibility has inspired him to strive for personal growth and improvement in various aspects of his life.

"There has not been any time I have done anyone dirty or bad intentionally. I don’t hate anybody. With every chance I get, I love people. This is how I advise everyone to be. Now that I am a father, I take note of these things. I look at it that for that boy growing up, I am his first example. So, what kind of man do I want the boy to be?

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even beyond being the person I am. I strive to be a better person. Fatherhood is one of the best experiences in the world. It is like every day he wakes up, there is just something exciting. Whether he is learning to say something new or he is walking."

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Kinzo drops new project titled 'Discovery'

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Female fan fondles D'banj's private part on stage

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Tobi Bakre speaks on fatherhood, how he met his wife

Adekunle Gold offsets debt for robbed hair vendor

Adekunle Gold offsets debt for robbed hair vendor

BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% as he passes flight instructor examination

BBNaija's Miracle scores 100% as he passes flight instructor examination

Fans gift Kanaga Jnr new Benz, ₦‎4.7m, 56 gift boxes for 24th birthday

Fans gift Kanaga Jnr new Benz, ₦‎4.7m, 56 gift boxes for 24th birthday

British-Nigerian rapper Tion Wayne shares clothes on Lagos streets

British-Nigerian rapper Tion Wayne shares clothes on Lagos streets

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha’s €150m claim is ludicrous. Here’s why

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Africa's best of Omanyala, Tebogo, and Matadi face off in stacked 100m at Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Arsenal Women survive major scare as team plane catches fire

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Tottenham sack interim manager after 'devastating' Newcastle loss

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AY, Basketmouth [Vanguard]

'I was happy the master called,' - AY recounts the only time Basketmouth apologised to him

Some Nigerian celebrities have kept gist of their separation and divorce away from the public [BellaNaija]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Simi and Adeukunle Gold

Adekunle Gold celebrates 10 years of 'magic' with Simi as she clocks 35