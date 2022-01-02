RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

BBNaija's Tobi welcomes baby with wife

The couple got married in 2021.

Reality TV star Tobi Bakre and his wife, Anu [Instagram/TobiBakre]

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre has welcomed a baby boy with his wife.

The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, January 1, 2022, where he announced the big news.

"If I had to write a perfect 2021, couldn't have written a better ending than this. I got you forever Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre. 🤍 Love you son 30/12/21 in the books forever. Happy new year from me and mines 👶🏻," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the Bakres from all of us at Pulse.

