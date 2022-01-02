Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakre has welcomed a baby boy with his wife.
BBNaija's Tobi welcomes baby with wife
The couple got married in 2021.
Recommended articles
The reality TV star took to his Instagram page on Saturday, January 1, 2022, where he announced the big news.
"If I had to write a perfect 2021, couldn't have written a better ending than this. I got you forever Abdulmalik Oluwatobi Bakre. 🤍 Love you son 30/12/21 in the books forever. Happy new year from me and mines 👶🏻," he captioned the photo.
Congratulations to the Bakres from all of us at Pulse.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng