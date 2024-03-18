This is what Hawa Magaji will do if creating content fails

Magaji recently appeared as a guest on the Rubbin' Minds show hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, where she spoke on making content.

Magaji highlighted how she always advises her fans to have a backup plan, in case anything goes wrong with the social media applications.

"Everyone who tells me 'Oh my god, you inspire me. I want to do this', I say 'Go to school.' You don't necessarily have to learn content creation in school, but go to school and get a degree. If in the worst-case scenario, they say the internet is down in the whole wide world for the next three years, you would still have a way you're going to eat. You would still have a way to make money and all those things," she said.

Using herself as an example, she also highlighted the need for influencers and content creators to have their academic degrees and professional certifications, in case one needs to fall back on them.