This is what Hawa Magaji will do if creating content fails

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She emphasised the need for influencers and content creators to have a backup plan.

Hawa Magagi also believes that social media is here to stay [Instagram/Hawa Magaji]
Magaji recently appeared as a guest on the Rubbin' Minds show hosted by media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, where she spoke on making content.

Magaji highlighted how she always advises her fans to have a backup plan, in case anything goes wrong with the social media applications.

"Everyone who tells me 'Oh my god, you inspire me. I want to do this', I say 'Go to school.' You don't necessarily have to learn content creation in school, but go to school and get a degree. If in the worst-case scenario, they say the internet is down in the whole wide world for the next three years, you would still have a way you're going to eat. You would still have a way to make money and all those things," she said.

Using herself as an example, she also highlighted the need for influencers and content creators to have their academic degrees and professional certifications, in case one needs to fall back on them.

"I was having this conversation with my niece yesterday and she was like 'Aunty I think I want to be an influencer,' and I'm like 'Guess what? I have my degree. I want to have my professional certification. I have my plan B. So if today they want to pack up all the social media apps, I'd take my CV and start begging 'Do you want to have me?' Magaji concluded.

