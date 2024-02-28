ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Jaywon claims Eedris Abdulkareem once attacked him in a moving bus

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He said Eedris Abdulkareem is in no position to call Burna Boy out because he is a bully himself.

Jaywon alleges that Eedris Abdulkareem and his boys beat him up in a bus on the way from SatelliteTown after a performance. [Teju Babyface: King Of Talks Podcast]
Jaywon alleges that Eedris Abdulkareem and his boys beat him up in a bus on the way from SatelliteTown after a performance. [Teju Babyface: King Of Talks Podcast]

Recommended articles

Speaking with Teju Babyface during a recent interview, Jaywon opened up about his past encounters with Abdulkareem, accusing him of being a bully.

During the interview, Jaywon addressed the recent controversy involving Abdulkareem's comments about paving the way for artists like Burna Boy which led to an online scuffle between them.

“A lot of people might know Eedris, but I know Eedris. I was on the same label with him. We were at Kennis Music together and we had a couple of issues. Eedris cannot call Burna Boy out. Different people can call Burna Boy out not Eedris. Because whatever Burna Boy is doing now, people like Eedris started it. Eedris is a bully," he began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaywon voiced his stance regarding the situation, stressing that Abdulkareem was in no position to call Burna Boy out. "Ask anybody who knows him. He can be nice sometimes when he has money but I've never had a need to ask him for money. I also heard that he is generous, But he cannot call Burna Boy out."

He further recalled an incident at a carnival in an area where he once lived, claiming that Abdulkareem verbally attacked him and then physically beat him up.

"When Eedris attacked me it was with two of his boys. The cause of the fight was ridiculous, we went to a carnival in an area where I once lived. When I finished performing people followed me and the show was almost empty and then he started cursing me out and insulting my mum," he narrated.

According to Jaywon's narration, the attack took place while the bus was still moving and nobody intervened. He also alleged that Abdulkareem threatened the life of the bus driver and told him to keep the vehicle in motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When he mentioned my mum that's when I told him not to bring my mum into It. The driver was scared of Eedris and nobody said anything when the men were kicking me down inside the bus. Every time I tried to get up they'd say, 'Stay down.' When I finally got up, I attacked the driver because I didn't understand why he kept driving when that was going on. Then Eedris told the driver, 'Drive, if you no drive I go kill you,'" said the singer.

Jaywon stressed that Eedris Abdulkareem was the artist who turned attacking people into 'a thing.'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

How the creators of Disney’s 'Iwájú' made the Lagos-based animated sci-fi series

How the creators of Disney’s 'Iwájú' made the Lagos-based animated sci-fi series

Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

Nigeria's problems are affecting Charly Boy's bedroom activities

Nigeria's problems are affecting Charly Boy's bedroom activities

Bella Shmurda to release new album on the 1 year memorial of Mohbad's passing

Bella Shmurda to release new album on the 1 year memorial of Mohbad's passing

Singer Jaywon claims Eedris Abdulkareem once attacked him in a moving bus

Singer Jaywon claims Eedris Abdulkareem once attacked him in a moving bus

Disney animation/Kugali new series Iwájú premieres to global audience in Lagos

Disney animation/Kugali new series Iwájú premieres to global audience in Lagos

MTV's anthology 'In Bloom' tackles gender inequality across 3 continents

MTV's anthology 'In Bloom' tackles gender inequality across 3 continents

Odumodublvck calls on the Headies to create a best group category

Odumodublvck calls on the Headies to create a best group category

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

John Cena opens OnlyFans account promising 'SPICY pics and vids'

Wendy Williams Is Leaving Her Sober House

Wendy Williams diagnosed with progressive aphasia, frontotemporal dementia

Larry Madowo

Larry Madowo lights up social media with 'many pointless awards' reaction to award

429972959 773437077993531 1215878920543941093 n

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi defeats Laide Bakare in boxing match