Singer Jaywon claims Eedris Abdulkareem once attacked him in a moving bus

Speaking with Teju Babyface during a recent interview, Jaywon opened up about his past encounters with Abdulkareem, accusing him of being a bully.

During the interview, Jaywon addressed the recent controversy involving Abdulkareem's comments about paving the way for artists like Burna Boy which led to an online scuffle between them.

“A lot of people might know Eedris, but I know Eedris. I was on the same label with him. We were at Kennis Music together and we had a couple of issues. Eedris cannot call Burna Boy out. Different people can call Burna Boy out not Eedris. Because whatever Burna Boy is doing now, people like Eedris started it. Eedris is a bully," he began.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaywon voiced his stance regarding the situation, stressing that Abdulkareem was in no position to call Burna Boy out. "Ask anybody who knows him. He can be nice sometimes when he has money but I've never had a need to ask him for money. I also heard that he is generous, But he cannot call Burna Boy out."

He further recalled an incident at a carnival in an area where he once lived, claiming that Abdulkareem verbally attacked him and then physically beat him up.

"When Eedris attacked me it was with two of his boys. The cause of the fight was ridiculous, we went to a carnival in an area where I once lived. When I finished performing people followed me and the show was almost empty and then he started cursing me out and insulting my mum," he narrated.

According to Jaywon's narration, the attack took place while the bus was still moving and nobody intervened. He also alleged that Abdulkareem threatened the life of the bus driver and told him to keep the vehicle in motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When he mentioned my mum that's when I told him not to bring my mum into It. The driver was scared of Eedris and nobody said anything when the men were kicking me down inside the bus. Every time I tried to get up they'd say, 'Stay down.' When I finally got up, I attacked the driver because I didn't understand why he kept driving when that was going on. Then Eedris told the driver, 'Drive, if you no drive I go kill you,'" said the singer.