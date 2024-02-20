Falz is the only conscious Afrobeats artist of his generation - Eedris Abdulkareem

In an appearance on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris Abdulkareem stated that he doesn't fancy working with most artists in the current generation as they aren't conscious enough.

The veteran rapper described Falz as the only conscious artist of his generation and the only person he is interested in working with.

Eedris Abdulkareem's statement resonates with his stance as a conscious artist who used his music to shine a light on societal ills. At the height of his powers in the 2000s, Eedris Abdulkareem recorded smash hits like 'Mr. Lecturer' which brought attention to the ills of sexual assault in Nigerian universities. Eedris narrated that the 2002 record was inspired by the experience of a Unilag undergraduate.

In 2004, he got into trouble with President Obasanjo over his smash hit single 'Jaga Jaga' which indicted Nigera's ruling class over the nation's socioeconomic injustice.

Eedris Abdulkareem's activism and stunt belief in fairness led him to get into a fight with American rapper 50 Cent in 2004 after he was asked to vacate the business class of an airplane.

Falz has also proven to be a social justice crusader with his music constantly shining light on different issues in the country. His album 'Moral Instruction' is packed with didactic messages that speak to the soul of the nation.

