Today Friday 27, 2019, is Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle's birthday and one person who can't keep calm is Rosy Meurer who has a cute message for him.

The actress took to her Instagram page where she penned down a very cute message to the businessman and former husband to Tonto Dikeh. According to her, Churchill is her biggest strength and prayed to God to bless him as he clocks a new age.

"It’s that time of the year when I celebrate someone very very special to me... A KING! A LEADER and a blessing to this world was born today. Dear Mr. Churchill, @olakunlechurchill take every birthday wish you receive today, multiply all the love you find in them by 1000, then add years of joy, wonder, and prosperity to the mix.... and it still would not equal all the LOVE, JOY, WONDER and PROSPERITY I wish for you.

"You are my biggest strength and I wish every day of your life be filled with achievement and satisfaction. May God bless your new age and soak you with an abundance of grace and protection. Shine on and never let anyone dull your sparkle. Have a blessed and joyous day sweets. Much Love ROSY ❤️🤗💋🍾💐🥳🥳👑🎊🎉🎁🎂🎂🎂 ❤️ #rosykisses #AKING #birthdaychronicles #worldschillestmanoftheyear," she wrote.

Today Friday 27, 2019, is Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband, Churchill Olakunle's birthday and one person who can't keep calm is Rosy Meurer who has a cute message for him. [Instagram/RosyMeurer]

Happy birthday to Churchill Olakunle from all of us at Pulse. There had been speculations about the relationship between these two for a while now. Tonto Dikeh had at some point called Rosy Meurer for being the third party in her marriage.

Tonto Dikeh vs Rosy Meurer...

There had been speculations about the relationship between these two for a while now. Tonto Dikeh had at some point called Rosy Meurer for being the third party in her marriage.[Ghafla]

In her interview with Media Hub Room back in 2017, Tonto Dikeh said that Rosaline Meurer is the other woman in her marriage that made her husband abandon her and their son.

"I am aware of her. I am aware that she is sleeping with my husband. I am aware that my husband is taking care of her. I am also aware that she is the reason that my husband abandoned his son and me for close to two months just before the Big Foundation thing we did in December" disclosed Tonto Dikeh in the interview.

There had been speculations about the relationship between these two for a while now. Tonto Dikeh had at some point called Rosy Meurer for being the third party in her marriage. [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

"I am aware that's the reason he abandoned his family because he took her on a trip. No, she is not my husband's sister. My husband is not her brother. She does not know me. Like I said I have not seen her before. I have never even spoken to my husband about her before but I do no there story. And I do know that they are in love" she further said.