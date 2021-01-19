Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has reacted to the report that she is in an affair with the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

A blogger, Gistlover, had alleged that the actress and the politician are romantically linked.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, the movie star refuted the claims by the blogger.

The actress is demanding that the blogger behind the story produce receipts to the alleged affair. [Instagram/OmotolaJaladeEkeinde]

"I ordinarily don't do this but after thinking about it thoroughly and seeking advice I have decided to! So.this Blog ran this story and people started coming to my page. I've always known there are people who are sick and will tell you stories that have Never happened but to publish that on a platform as big as Instagram? You must be held accountable," she wrote.

"I have demanded they FINISH and PROVE THIS STORY ... problem is, this blog is hiding under anonymity! ( faceless blogging ) There are more credible blogs out there ... follow blogs with accountability."

"Can everyone who loves me and what I have stood for all these years pls 1. Report this page 2.Report this page 3. Report this page And to those of you who are addicted to cheap gossip. If you’re not interested in damaging ppl unnecessarily then demand a proof of this Story! I’m giving this 24hrs! Thanks."

Ekeinde's post is coming barely 24 after hours Gistlover had subliminally posted a photo of the actress and Oshiomole with a very interesting caption.

Gistlover alleges that Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is romantically linked [Instagram/GistloverUpdates]

"Today is sabbath day so we go keep am holy, we go just dey post pictures, maybe tomorrow when no be Holy day, we go give details, abi how una see am? i come in peace."

The actress has since asked her followers to boycott and report the Instagram page of the blogger.