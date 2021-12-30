Music mogul Ubi Franklin spotted with his 3rd baby mama Nicola in Asaba

Nigerian music mogul Ubi Franklin has been spotted in Asaba, Delta state with his third baby mama, Nicola Siyo.
Ubi and Nicola welcomed their son in 2019.
The founder of TripleMG Records was spotted with the mother of one of many kids and their child.
Nicola took to her Instagram page where she shared photos of herself, Ubi and their son as they boarded a private jet.
She went on to caption the photos with a South Africa word 'Abazali…no' which means 'Parents' in English.
Nicole is the mother of Ubi's third child, Shiloh.
Ubi and Nicola have not always seen eye to eye as they once dragged each other on social media.
The music mogul has a son, Jayden, with his ex-wife, Lilian Esoro.
His fourth baby mama is Sandra Iheuwa and they have a daughter, Ariella, together.
His first child, Zanetta, is from a relationship which many speculate was before his marriage to Esoro.
Franklin is a Nigerian music artist manager, politician, entrepreneur, TV show host and the founder of record label Made Men Music Group (Triple MG)
