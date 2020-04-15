The drama between Ubi Franklin and one of his baby mamas, Nicole Siyo might have gone from bad to worse as she has called him out on Instagram.

Nicole Siyo is one of Ubi Franklin's baby mamas and is based in South Africa.

The South African based mother one took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, where she called out the music mogul.

The drama between Ubi Franklin and one of his baby mamas, Nicole Siyo might have gone from bad to worse as she has called him out on Instagram. [Instagram/Nisci_]

"Instagram daddy of the decade ubifranklintriplemg tell me, have you ever met this Shiloh you are busy posting? Do you know he is turning one? Public image does not raise children," she wrote.

The drama between Ubi Franklin and one of his baby mamas, Nicole Siyo might have gone from bad to worse as she has called him out on Instagram. [Instagram/Nisci]

Siya's post is coming barely a few hours after the music mogul had wished his baby mama happy birthday.

Ubi Franklin [Instagram/UbiFrankilnTripleMG]

Franklin has been at loggerheads with Siya since the birth of their son a year ago.