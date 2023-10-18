ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Ibu risks losing his leg, asks Nigerians to help settle medical bills

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Mr Ibu's family prefer to fly him out of the country for more treatment.

Mr Ibu has been sick on and off for the past few weeks [Instagram/@realmribu]
Mr Ibu has been sick on and off for the past few weeks [Instagram/@realmribu]

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the ailing actor lay on the hospital bed explaining that he has been ill for weeks and not responding to treatment.

Weakly, he noted that he is at risk of having his leg amputated if he is unable to receive the proper treatments.

"While I am hoping for prayers and assistance, as I speak to you I am still lying down in the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said that in case his new idea does not work, the next idea is to cut off my leg. Just see me, if they cut off my leg where would I go? Pray for me, I don't want my leg to be cut off, thank you so much, God, bless you," said the actor.

Okafor's wife and daughter were also in the video, beckoning on Nigerians to keep them in their prayers and lend financial assistance where necessary. His daughter noted that she has been shouldering the bills for as long as the actor has been ill. She also stressed that the family would prefer to fly him out of the country for more treatment.

She said, "I've been the one handling the bills and I am financially drained, we can't do it alone. He's not getting better, some days it looks like he is and other days it looks like he is getting worse.

"We are still at the hospital and they want to transfer him to another hospital because he is not getting better. We want to appeal to Nigerian individuals or organisations to please fly daddy abroad for better treatment. This is not the first time daddy is down like this."

The legendary actor and comic celebrated his 62nd birthday in his hospital room surrounded by family on October 17. In the video posted to his page, Okafor was evidently in pain while sitting up in front of his cake, and the affected leg was swollen.

Okafor's fans and well-wishers have showered the actor with love, prayers and support since the announcement.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

