Nigerian reality TV star Mercy Eke has joined those clamouring for justice over the murder of a makeup artist, Ijeoma Neke.

The winner of the fourth season of the reality TV show made this known via her Twitter page on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

"Ijeoma neke was my coursemate a very brilliant young woman, she graduated with a 2/1. ijeoma was one of the best in my department( psychology Dept .2010/2014) we always tease each other and I will tell her “girl you must work in my rehabilitation center #JusticeForIjeoma," she tweeted.

Neke was a makeup artist who went missing last November in Enugu and was later found dead.

Two siblings; Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka were arrested in relation to her death.

Ijeoma Neke was reportedly murdered by two siblings Chiamaka and Emeka Ifezue [Instabog9ia]

According to reports, Chiamaka conspired with her brother around November 2020, to kill Ijeoma for allegedly 'having an affair with her boyfriend'.